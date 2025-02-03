Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesLife of President Benjamin Harrison, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 649 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1538 x 2844 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseHistory of Christine Nilsson, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924064/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseLife of Chauncey Mitchell Depew, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseLife of Jean Louis Meissonier, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHistory of Jake Kilrain, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923896/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLife of Cyrus West Field, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLife of George W. Childs, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923994/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLife of Henry M. Stanley, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924329/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895031/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of Senator Leland Stanford, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924296/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseLife of Charles Stewart Parnell, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924189/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Life of John Jacob Astor, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923929/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of Alfred Tennyson, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924134/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLife of Sir John Everett Millais, R.A., from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924266/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of George Peabody, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183848/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLife of James Gillespie Blaine, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11829322/business-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of Buffalo Bill, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923942/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseHistory of Ole Bull, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924161/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistory of Josef Hoffman, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924313/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseLife of Edwin Booth, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923891/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of Professor Thomas Henry Huxley, , from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924061/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLife of Joseph Jefferson, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923959/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license