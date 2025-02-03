rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Short History of General John Brown Gordon, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited states
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
A Short History of General George Gordon Meade, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General George Gordon Meade, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924016/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
A Short History of General James Abram Garfield, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General James Abram Garfield, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924701/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
A Short History of General Ambrose Powell Hill, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General Ambrose Powell Hill, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924691/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
A Short History of General Nathaniel Prentiss Banks, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General Nathaniel Prentiss Banks, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924708/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
A Short History of General William Starke Rosecrans, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General William Starke Rosecrans, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924021/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
A Short History of General Don Carlos Buell, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General Don Carlos Buell, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924654/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Short History of General Leonidas Polk, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General Leonidas Polk, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923926/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895031/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Short History of General Wade Hampton, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General Wade Hampton, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924722/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Short History of General John Bankhead Magruder, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General John Bankhead Magruder, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Short History of Admiral Andrew Hult Foote, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of Admiral Andrew Hult Foote, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924637/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Short History of General Quincy Adams Gilmore, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General Quincy Adams Gilmore, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924685/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
A Short History of General Joseph Hooker, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General Joseph Hooker, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924598/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Short History of General Braxton Bragg, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General Braxton Bragg, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924712/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
A Short History of General Nathaniel Lyon, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General Nathaniel Lyon, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Business success Instagram post template, editable text
Business success Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11829322/business-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Short History of General John Sedgwick, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General John Sedgwick, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924001/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
A Short History of General John A. Logan, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General John A. Logan, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924810/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Short History of General Jubal Anderson Early, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General Jubal Anderson Early, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923815/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
A Short History of General Winfield Scott, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General Winfield Scott, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924633/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Short History of General Henry W. Halleck, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
A Short History of General Henry W. Halleck, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924674/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
A Short History of General Robert E. Lee, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Short History of General Robert E. Lee, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924873/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license