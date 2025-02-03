Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkposterunited statesA Short History of Admiral David Glasgow Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 671 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1582 x 2830 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseA Short History of Admiral Farragut, one-sheet of cover and verso from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611356/image-lithographs-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseA Short History of Admiral David D. Porter, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611349/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of Admiral Andrew Hult Foote, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924637/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseA Short History of General John Hunt Morgan, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923944/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of General James Longstreet, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924705/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General William Starke Rosecrans, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924021/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseA Short History of General Ambrose Everett Burnside, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923874/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of General Winfield Scott Hancock, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923882/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView licenseA Short History of General John Bankhead Magruder, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseA Short History of General Richard Stoddart Ewell, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924787/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseA Short History of Rear-Admiral Raphael Semmes, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924035/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAbout men book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664500/about-men-book-cover-templateView licenseA Short History of General Sterling Price, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923982/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692888/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General Quincy Adams Gilmore, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924685/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCity life film poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062944/city-life-film-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General Braxton Bragg, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924712/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General Wade Hampton, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924722/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseA Short History of General Jubal Anderson Early, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923815/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692824/jazz-concert-poster-templateView licenseA Short History of General Ambrose Everett Burnside, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924762/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613163/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of General William J. Hardee, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew property poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724832/new-property-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of General Joseph Eggleston Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923918/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePublic transportation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Short History of General John Sedgwick, from the Histories of Generals series of booklets (N78) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924001/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license