Philip H. Sheridan, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Thomas Jefferson, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924516/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Andrew Jackson, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924661/andrew-jackson-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Henry McStanley, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924709/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Robert Fulton, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924525/robert-fulton-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Edwin Forrest, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924508/edwin-forrest-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
William H. Seward, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923825/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Oliver Hazard Perry, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923875/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Washington Irving, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924561/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stephen Girard, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924461/stephen-girard-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Nathaniel Hawthorne, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924593/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Patrick Henry, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924544/patrick-henry-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Noah Webster, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924773/noah-webster-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Oliver Wendell Holmes, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924458/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView license
Dr. Elisha Kent Kane, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924640/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Ulysses S. Grant, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924494/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
James Fenimore Cooper, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924473/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
J. Ericsson, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924537/ericsson-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Elias Howe, Jr., from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924565/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Western clothing brand Instagram story template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194596/png-horse-animalView license
Charles Sumner, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923831/charles-sumner-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Edwin Booth, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924564/edwin-booth-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license