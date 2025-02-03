Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited stateshistoryHistory of Helena Modjeska, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 659 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1549 x 2819 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseLife of Joseph Jefferson, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923959/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseHistory of Thomas Alva Edison, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923997/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLife of John Greenleaf Whittier, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924337/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseLife of Amalia Materna, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924156/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseLife of Horace B. Claflin, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923972/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseLife of P.T. Barnum, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924114/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistory of Jay Gould, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923995/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLife of Levi P. Morton, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924191/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of Andrew Carnegie, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924067/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLife of James Buchanan Eads, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923992/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseLife of Colonel Robert Green Ingersoll, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924036/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistory of Edgar Allan Poe, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924193/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseLife of Russell Alexander Alger, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923931/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseLife of Tommaso Salvini, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924132/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of John Ericsson, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924023/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLife of John Henry Brodribb Irving, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923975/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of George Peabody, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183848/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseLife of Sir John Everett Millais, R.A., from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924266/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLife of James Gillespie Blaine, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseLife of Buffalo Bill, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923942/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license