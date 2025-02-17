Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagemusicalpublic domainnew yorkguitarGuitar, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 684 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1573 x 2758 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseBanjo, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924240/banjo-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseMandolin, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611556/image-ephemera-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettes-public-domain-guitarFree Image from public domain licenseRun club calendar Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079289/run-club-calendar-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAccordion, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924288/accordion-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew episode Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503105/new-episode-instagram-post-templateView licenseHarp, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183850/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tunes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseViolin, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925137/violin-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licenseLyre, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925030/lyre-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew album Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586121/new-album-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFife, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924332/fife-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band poster template, man playing guitar, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7843538/music-band-poster-template-man-playing-guitar-editable-designView licenseOboe, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925130/oboe-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew release poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11996408/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePiano, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925038/piano-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew song Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539832/new-song-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJews Harp, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925099/jews-harp-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRun club mobile app template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079283/run-club-mobile-app-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKettle Drum, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925049/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDrumming competition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693212/drumming-competition-poster-templateView licenseTrombone, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925184/trombone-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351380/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAccordion, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924121/accordion-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew release blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11996406/new-release-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLute, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925060/lute-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew release Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11996409/new-release-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBass Drum, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183846/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic everywhere poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11999789/music-everywhere-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBells, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924253/bells-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic stream Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597634/music-stream-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClarinet, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924241/clarinet-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692888/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseHeralds Trumpet, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924391/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151402/music-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCello, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925100/cello-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStreetwear store blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752147/streetwear-store-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBass Viol, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183849/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license