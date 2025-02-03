Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingunited statesLife of John Greenleaf Whittier, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 629 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1521 x 2900 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseA Life of John Jacob Astor, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923929/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseLife of Sir John Everett Millais, R.A., from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924266/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseLife of George Peabody, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183848/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of James Gillespie Blaine, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of Buffalo Bill, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923942/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHistory of Ole Bull, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924161/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHistory of Josef Hoffman, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924313/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLife of Edwin Booth, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923891/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLife of Professor Thomas Henry Huxley, , from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924061/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of John Wanamaker, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924349/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of John Lawrence Sullivan, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924272/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseLife of John Henry Brodribb Irving, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923975/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew york Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617003/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of John Ericsson, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924023/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseHistory of Christine Nilsson, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924064/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of Chauncey Mitchell Depew, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseLife of Jean Louis Meissonier, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907165/world-freedom-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHistory of Jake Kilrain, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923896/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLife of Cyrus West Field, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615929/world-freedom-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife of George W. Childs, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923994/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907175/world-freedom-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLife of Henry M. Stanley, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924329/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license