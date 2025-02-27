Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalfishartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesPickerel, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 630 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2798 x 1470 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseMullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924536/mullet-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611499/image-postcard-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseHerring, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611366/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMackerel, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611564/image-cards-fish-mackerel-postcardFree Image from public domain licenseVacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBonito, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611370/image-postcard-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732922/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseSalmon, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611359/image-public-domain-postcard-1888Free Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLake Trout, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611380/image-trout-vintage-postcard-new-york-cardsFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSpeckled Trout, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085230/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVision & future quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924552/sculpin-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730011/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseShooting Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924457/shooting-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlobe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924569/globe-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201208/city-tour-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBurbot, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924509/burbot-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828772/photo-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseGoldfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924663/goldfish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085226/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924339/wolf-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924427/gar-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCEO quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730021/ceo-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseRemora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924613/remora-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSeahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924558/seahorse-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625446/imageView licenseCarp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183844/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610460/photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMuskallonge, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611336/image-pike-trout-vintageFree Image from public domain license