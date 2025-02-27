rawpixel
Pickerel, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Mullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924536/mullet-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611499/image-postcard-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Herring, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611366/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Mackerel, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611564/image-cards-fish-mackerel-postcardFree Image from public domain license
Bonito, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611370/image-postcard-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Salmon, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611359/image-public-domain-postcard-1888Free Image from public domain license
Lake Trout, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611380/image-trout-vintage-postcard-new-york-cardsFree Image from public domain license
Speckled Trout, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085230/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Sculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924552/sculpin-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Shooting Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924457/shooting-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Globe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924569/globe-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Burbot, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924509/burbot-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Goldfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924663/goldfish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Red Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085226/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Wolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924339/wolf-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Gar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924427/gar-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Remora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924613/remora-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Seahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924558/seahorse-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183844/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Muskallonge, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611336/image-pike-trout-vintageFree Image from public domain license