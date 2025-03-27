rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shooting Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpersonfishartcigarettesvintagepublic domain
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Burbot, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Burbot, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924509/burbot-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Globe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Globe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924569/globe-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Mullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Mullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924536/mullet-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood poster template
Fresh seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819479/fresh-seafood-poster-templateView license
Gar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Gar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924427/gar-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant poster template
Seafood restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819864/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Red Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Red Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085226/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman mobile wallpaper, catching a fish illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman mobile wallpaper, catching a fish illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954330/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Wolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Wolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924339/wolf-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Goldfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Goldfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924663/goldfish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7804073/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Sculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Sculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924552/sculpin-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese animals illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese animals illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701553/oriental-japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Remora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Remora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924613/remora-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Seahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Seahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924558/seahorse-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183844/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Striped Bass, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Striped Bass, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611364/image-striped-bass-vintage-fishing-1888Free Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese seafood background, ocean illustration, editable design
Aesthetic Japanese seafood background, ocean illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7955712/aesthetic-japanese-seafood-background-ocean-illustration-editable-designView license
Loach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Loach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924443/loach-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese animals illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese animals illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Ray Fish, or Skate, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Ray Fish, or Skate, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924361/image-person-fish-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Porcupine Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Porcupine Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924426/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable design
Hokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308635/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView license
Flying Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Flying Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924572/flying-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Blennies, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Blennies, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924400/blennies-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Gurnard, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Gurnard, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924312/gurnard-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Barbed Loach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Barbed Loach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924577/barbed-loach-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552693/png-adult-animal-artView license
Golden Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Golden Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924505/golden-carp-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license