rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Golden Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
animalpersonfishartcigarettescollagevintagegolden
Fresh seafood poster template
Fresh seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819479/fresh-seafood-poster-templateView license
Burbot, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Burbot, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924509/burbot-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant poster template
Seafood restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819864/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Wolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Wolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924339/wolf-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183844/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fish market Instagram post template, editable text
Fish market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891381/fish-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trunk Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Trunk Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924469/trunk-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Traditional art class poster template
Traditional art class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView license
Catfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Catfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924498/catfish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Traditional art class Instagram story template
Traditional art class Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877975/traditional-art-class-instagram-story-templateView license
Red Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Red Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611492/image-postcard-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition poster template
Vintage exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696447/vintage-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Globe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Globe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924569/globe-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Traditional art class Instagram post template
Traditional art class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877990/traditional-art-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Mullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Mullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924536/mullet-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Toucan bird digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remix
Toucan bird digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671398/toucan-bird-digital-note-background-surreal-hybrid-animal-remixView license
Gar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Gar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924427/gar-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Red Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Red Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085226/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Traditional art class blog banner template
Traditional art class blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12878015/traditional-art-class-blog-banner-templateView license
Goldfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Goldfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924663/goldfish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Png editable fish anthropomorphic remix collage art on transparent background
Png editable fish anthropomorphic remix collage art on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135962/png-editable-fish-anthropomorphic-remix-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView license
Shooting Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Shooting Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924457/shooting-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Sculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Sculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924552/sculpin-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124187/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Remora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Remora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924613/remora-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123493/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Seahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Seahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924558/seahorse-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView license
Striped Bass, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Striped Bass, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611364/image-striped-bass-vintage-fishing-1888Free Image from public domain license
Vibrant mermaid collage design, editable element set
Vibrant mermaid collage design, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796257/vibrant-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView license
Loach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Loach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924443/loach-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081951/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Ray Fish, or Skate, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Ray Fish, or Skate, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924361/image-person-fish-artFree Image from public domain license
Leopard illustration background, animal collage mixed media
Leopard illustration background, animal collage mixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671451/leopard-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView license
Porcupine Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Porcupine Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924426/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Toucan bird illustration background, animal collage mixed media
Toucan bird illustration background, animal collage mixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671344/toucan-bird-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView license
Flying Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
Flying Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924572/flying-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license