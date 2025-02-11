Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageanimalpersonfishartcigarettescollagevintagegoldenGolden Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 643 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1527 x 2850 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFresh seafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819479/fresh-seafood-poster-templateView licenseBurbot, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924509/burbot-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819864/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseWolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924339/wolf-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseCarp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183844/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFish market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891381/fish-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrunk Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924469/trunk-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView licenseCatfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924498/catfish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877975/traditional-art-class-instagram-story-templateView licenseRed Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611492/image-postcard-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696447/vintage-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseGlobe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924569/globe-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877990/traditional-art-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseMullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924536/mullet-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671398/toucan-bird-digital-note-background-surreal-hybrid-animal-remixView licenseGar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924427/gar-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseRed Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085226/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12878015/traditional-art-class-blog-banner-templateView licenseGoldfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924663/goldfish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePng editable fish anthropomorphic remix collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135962/png-editable-fish-anthropomorphic-remix-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView licenseShooting Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924457/shooting-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924552/sculpin-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124187/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseRemora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924613/remora-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123493/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseSeahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924558/seahorse-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseStriped Bass, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611364/image-striped-bass-vintage-fishing-1888Free Image from public domain licenseVibrant mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796257/vibrant-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseLoach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924443/loach-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081951/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseRay Fish, or Skate, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924361/image-person-fish-artFree Image from public domain licenseLeopard illustration background, animal collage mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671451/leopard-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView licensePorcupine Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924426/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird illustration background, animal collage mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671344/toucan-bird-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView licenseFlying Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924572/flying-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license