rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
John Adams, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkvintage artcards
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Thomas Jefferson, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Thomas Jefferson, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924516/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Andrew Jackson, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Andrew Jackson, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924661/andrew-jackson-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Henry McStanley, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Henry McStanley, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924709/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license
Robert Fulton, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Robert Fulton, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924525/robert-fulton-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Edwin Forrest, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Edwin Forrest, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924508/edwin-forrest-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
William H. Seward, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
William H. Seward, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923825/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Oliver Hazard Perry, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Oliver Hazard Perry, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923875/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Washington Irving, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Washington Irving, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924561/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stephen Girard, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Stephen Girard, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924461/stephen-girard-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lawrence Barrett, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Lawrence Barrett, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924622/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nathaniel Hawthorne, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Nathaniel Hawthorne, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924593/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Patrick Henry, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Patrick Henry, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924544/patrick-henry-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Noah Webster, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Noah Webster, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924773/noah-webster-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
John Hancock, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
John Hancock, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924547/john-hancock-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
John Greenleaf Whittier, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
John Greenleaf Whittier, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924656/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Captain John Smith, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Captain John Smith, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924695/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Admiral Farragut, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Admiral Farragut, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924510/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Alexander Hamilton, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Alexander Hamilton, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924518/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Benjamin Franklin, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
Benjamin Franklin, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924574/image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
H.W. Beecher, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
H.W. Beecher, from the series Great Americans (N76) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924459/hw-beecher-from-the-series-great-americans-n76-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license