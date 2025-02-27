Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonfishartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingRemora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 647 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1516 x 2811 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGlobe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924569/globe-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924427/gar-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseRed Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085226/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924339/wolf-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924558/seahorse-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseShooting Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924457/shooting-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseSculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924552/sculpin-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGurnard, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924312/gurnard-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licensePorcupine Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924426/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licensePipe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924575/pipe-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlying Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924572/flying-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseSpeckled Trout, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085230/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStriped Bass, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611364/image-striped-bass-vintage-fishing-1888Free Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSea Bass, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611490/image-fish-bass-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView licenseWeak Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611498/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKlipp Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924608/klipp-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlennies, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924400/blennies-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseRay Fish, or Skate, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924361/image-person-fish-artFree Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGolden Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924505/golden-carp-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrayling, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611361/image-trout-fish-vintageFree Image from public domain license