Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonfishartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkGoldfish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 641 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1510 x 2825 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseBurbot, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924509/burbot-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseGlobe Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924569/globe-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMullet, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924536/mullet-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGar Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924427/gar-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseRed Snapper, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085226/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWolf Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924339/wolf-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseShooting Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924457/shooting-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714334/were-hiring-facebook-post-templateView licenseSculpin, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924552/sculpin-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRemora, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924613/remora-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeahorse, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924558/seahorse-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCarp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183844/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStriped Bass, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611364/image-striped-bass-vintage-fishing-1888Free Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922172/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLoach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924443/loach-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRay Fish, or Skate, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924361/image-person-fish-artFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePorcupine Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924426/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922190/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlying Fish, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924572/flying-fish-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlennies, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924400/blennies-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGurnard, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924312/gurnard-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBarbed Loach, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924577/barbed-loach-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGolden Carp, from the series Fishers and Fish (N74) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924505/golden-carp-from-the-series-fishers-and-fish-n74-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license