rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Theo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingposter
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Theo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Theo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924955/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Minnie Conway in Costume of a Polish Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Minnie Conway in Costume of a Polish Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921775/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Lotta in the Costume of a Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Lotta in the Costume of a Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921725/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Richard Mansfield in Norwegian Summer Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Richard Mansfield in Norwegian Summer Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921700/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Belle Urquhart in ancient Jewish costume, Island of Ceylon, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Belle Urquhart in ancient Jewish costume, Island of Ceylon, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921604/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Georgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Georgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921648/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template
New York city poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView license
Frank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Frank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924799/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
Nat Goodwin in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Nat Goodwin in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921603/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Stuart Robson in Russian Costume of the Crimean Peninsula, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Stuart Robson in Russian Costume of the Crimean Peninsula, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924980/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Fanny Davenport as a Russian Lady of the 12th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Fanny Davenport as a Russian Lady of the 12th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921652/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Frank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Frank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924869/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Henry Irving in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Henry Irving in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921613/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Mary Anderson in Old Russian Costume as a Girl of Kioursk, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
Mary Anderson in Old Russian Costume as a Girl of Kioursk, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921734/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
John T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924899/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Marie Jansen in costume of French maid in 1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Marie Jansen in costume of French maid in 1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921724/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J. K. Emmet in the Modern Costume of a Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
J. K. Emmet in the Modern Costume of a Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Effie Ellsler in Algerian Costume of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
Effie Ellsler in Algerian Costume of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921647/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Daboll in costume of middle classes, France, 1810, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Daboll in costume of middle classes, France, 1810, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921693/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Dixey in the Costume of a French Gentleman of 1808, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Dixey in the Costume of a French Gentleman of 1808, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921774/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Belle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
Belle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921676/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license