Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domaindrawingnew yorkpaintingAnnie Pixley Dressed in Modern Swiss Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 634 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1468 x 2779 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnnie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHelen Dauvray in Algerian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924827/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseR. B. Mantel Dressed as Polish General, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924903/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHenry Miller as Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924887/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseIsabella Irving Dressed in European Costume of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924816/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924965/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAda Rehan in Italian Costume of 1600, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924941/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIrene Verona Dressed as Castilian Peasant, Spain, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924892/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925064/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseEffie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924801/image-person-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlanche Rosevelt in Egyptian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924906/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDe Wolf Hopper Dressed as Chinese Mandarin, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924843/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseLouis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925044/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDenman Thompson as Friesland Skipper in Sunday Clothes, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924916/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrace Barton as Hindoo of South Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaud Branscombe Dressed as Dancing Girl of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924961/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiss Johnson Dressed as Jewish Lady of Constantinople, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924848/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDemocracy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822506/democracy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHerbert Kelsey in the Costume of a Magyar, Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924894/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. James Brown Potter as a Fisherman's Wife Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Village of Volandam, North Holland, from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924867/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouise Dillon in Costume of the Middle Ages, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924976/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license