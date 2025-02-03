Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingunited statesEben Plympton Dressed as Turkish Footman, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 620 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1481 x 2867 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMme. Rhea Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Island of Walgheren, Zealand, Holland, from the set Actors and Actresses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924752/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAgnes Folsom as a Woman of Guimperle, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925062/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLaura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924943/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Prescott Dressed as Polish Queen of the 14th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924830/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseJennie McNulty Dressed as a Wife of Borneo, China, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924918/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGeraldine Ulmer as Turkish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924949/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMollie Fuller as a Water Carrier of Tunis, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925061/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924837/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrace Henderson Dressed as Persian Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925037/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseLouise Paullin as Fligate Gypsy Woman of Persia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924876/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIsabella Everson in Nuptial Costume of Sweden, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924942/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMiss Billy Barlow Dressed as Oriental Lady of the 18th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924928/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMark Smith as Hindoo of Southern Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseEffie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925009/image-person-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlice Hood as Turkish Jewess, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924756/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseAgnes Miller Dressed as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925043/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHelen Standish Dressed as Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924809/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseKate Claxton as Scotch Lassie, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924975/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew york Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617003/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Sutit as the Wife of a Nobleman of Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924979/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMaurice Barrymore as a Huntsman of Persia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924874/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license