rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
De Wolf Hopper Dressed as Chinese Mandarin, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainwolfnew yorkunited states
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
R. B. Mantel Dressed as Polish General, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
R. B. Mantel Dressed as Polish General, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924903/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ada Rehan in Italian Costume of 1600, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Ada Rehan in Italian Costume of 1600, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924941/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Irene Verona Dressed as Castilian Peasant, Spain, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Irene Verona Dressed as Castilian Peasant, Spain, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924892/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Isabella Irving Dressed in European Costume of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
Isabella Irving Dressed in European Costume of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924816/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Henry Miller as Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Henry Miller as Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924887/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Mabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924965/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Helen Dauvray in Algerian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Helen Dauvray in Algerian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924827/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Herbert Kelsey in the Costume of a Magyar, Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Herbert Kelsey in the Costume of a Magyar, Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924894/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Effie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Effie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924801/image-person-fruit-artFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Blanche Rosevelt in Egyptian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Blanche Rosevelt in Egyptian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924906/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Josie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Josie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924940/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Louise Dillon in Costume of the Middle Ages, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Louise Dillon in Costume of the Middle Ages, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924976/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Annie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Annie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Economy poster template
Economy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView license
Maud Branscombe Dressed as Dancing Girl of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Maud Branscombe Dressed as Dancing Girl of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924961/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895048/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Denman Thompson as Friesland Skipper in Sunday Clothes, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
Denman Thompson as Friesland Skipper in Sunday Clothes, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924916/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895031/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Louis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Louis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925044/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miss Johnson Dressed as Jewish Lady of Constantinople, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Miss Johnson Dressed as Jewish Lady of Constantinople, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924848/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Grace Barton as Hindoo of South Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Grace Barton as Hindoo of South Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. James Brown Potter as a Fisherman's Wife Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Village of Volandam, North Holland, from…
Mrs. James Brown Potter as a Fisherman's Wife Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Village of Volandam, North Holland, from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924867/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Alice Hood as Turkish Jewess, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Alice Hood as Turkish Jewess, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924756/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license