Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkpaintingIrene Verona Dressed as Castilian Peasant, Spain, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 632 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1510 x 2867 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseGeraldine Ulmer as Turkish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924949/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrace Henderson Dressed as Persian Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925037/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseHenry Miller as Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924887/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924837/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJosie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924940/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseAnnie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Billy Barlow Dressed as Oriental Lady of the 18th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924928/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMay Bardell Dressed as Woman From the Island of Rotti, Oceanica, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924884/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKyrle Bellew as Japanese Prince in Court Dressof 200 Years Ago, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925019/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJane Hading in Costume of Ostiaks, Russia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924978/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseMabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924965/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924943/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseEben Plympton Dressed as Turkish Footman, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924835/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseKate Claxton as Scotch Lassie, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924975/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714334/were-hiring-facebook-post-templateView licenseAnnie Summerville in Castilian Costume of Spain, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921642/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEstelle Clayton in Costume of European Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924890/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseAlice Hood as Turkish Jewess, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924756/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAgnes Folsom as a Woman of Guimperle, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925062/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAgnes Miller Dressed as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925043/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaurice Barrymore as a Huntsman of Persia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924874/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license