Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingdrawingnew yorkMrs. McKee Rankin in Mountaineer's Costume of Savoy, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 644 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1526 x 2842 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMcKee Rankin in Bridegroom's Costume of Saille, France, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924853/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMrs. Langtry in Peasant's Costume of European Turkey from the 13th and 14th Centuries, from the set Actors and Actresses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921679/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRichard Mansfield in Norwegian Summer Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921700/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseJohn T. Raymond Dressed as a Modern Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924899/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseBelle Archer in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921676/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMinnie Conway in Costume of a Polish Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921775/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTheo in Modern Persian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924955/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714334/were-hiring-facebook-post-templateView licenseLotta in the Costume of a Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921725/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseBelle Urquhart in ancient Jewish costume, Island of Ceylon, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921604/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorgie Cayvan in Costume of a Portuguese Peasant Girl, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921648/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924799/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseNat Goodwin in Fete Costume of French Peasant of 1820, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921603/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStuart Robson in Russian Costume of the Crimean Peninsula, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924980/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFanny Davenport as a Russian Lady of the 12th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921652/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrank Wilson in Old Turkish Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924869/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922190/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHenry Irving in European Costume from 1485-1510, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921613/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary Anderson in Old Russian Costume as a Girl of Kioursk, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921734/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Jansen in costume of French maid in 1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921724/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJ. K. Emmet in the Modern Costume of a Tyrolean Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921675/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEffie Ellsler in Algerian Costume of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, First Series (N70) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921647/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license