rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Denman Thompson as Friesland Skipper in Sunday Clothes, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited states
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
De Wolf Hopper Dressed as Chinese Mandarin, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
De Wolf Hopper Dressed as Chinese Mandarin, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924843/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Louis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Louis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925044/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Grace Barton as Hindoo of South Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Grace Barton as Hindoo of South Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Maud Branscombe Dressed as Dancing Girl of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Maud Branscombe Dressed as Dancing Girl of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924961/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Miss Johnson Dressed as Jewish Lady of Constantinople, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Miss Johnson Dressed as Jewish Lady of Constantinople, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924848/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Annie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Annie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Herbert Kelsey in the Costume of a Magyar, Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Herbert Kelsey in the Costume of a Magyar, Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924894/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. James Brown Potter as a Fisherman's Wife Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Village of Volandam, North Holland, from…
Mrs. James Brown Potter as a Fisherman's Wife Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Village of Volandam, North Holland, from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924867/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Louise Dillon in Costume of the Middle Ages, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Louise Dillon in Costume of the Middle Ages, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924976/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Effie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Effie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924801/image-person-fruit-artFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blanche Rosevelt in Egyptian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Blanche Rosevelt in Egyptian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924906/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Josie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Josie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924940/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mme. Rhea Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Island of Walgheren, Zealand, Holland, from the set Actors and Actresses…
Mme. Rhea Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Island of Walgheren, Zealand, Holland, from the set Actors and Actresses…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924752/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Agnes Folsom as a Woman of Guimperle, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Agnes Folsom as a Woman of Guimperle, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925062/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Laura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Laura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924943/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Marie Prescott Dressed as Polish Queen of the 14th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
Marie Prescott Dressed as Polish Queen of the 14th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924830/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Jennie McNulty Dressed as a Wife of Borneo, China, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Jennie McNulty Dressed as a Wife of Borneo, China, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924918/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Geraldine Ulmer as Turkish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Geraldine Ulmer as Turkish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924949/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Economy poster template
Economy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView license
Mollie Fuller as a Water Carrier of Tunis, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Mollie Fuller as a Water Carrier of Tunis, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925061/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Leslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
Leslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924837/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain license