rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jennie McNulty Dressed as a Wife of Borneo, China, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingposter
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Leslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
Leslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924837/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Josie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Josie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924940/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Annie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Annie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Miss Billy Barlow Dressed as Oriental Lady of the 18th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
Miss Billy Barlow Dressed as Oriental Lady of the 18th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924928/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
May Bardell Dressed as Woman From the Island of Rotti, Oceanica, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
May Bardell Dressed as Woman From the Island of Rotti, Oceanica, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924884/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kyrle Bellew as Japanese Prince in Court Dressof 200 Years Ago, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
Kyrle Bellew as Japanese Prince in Court Dressof 200 Years Ago, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925019/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template
New York city poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView license
Jane Hading in Costume of Ostiaks, Russia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Jane Hading in Costume of Ostiaks, Russia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924978/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
Mabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Mabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924965/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Laura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Laura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924943/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Eben Plympton Dressed as Turkish Footman, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Eben Plympton Dressed as Turkish Footman, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924835/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kate Claxton as Scotch Lassie, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Kate Claxton as Scotch Lassie, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924975/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Louise Paullin as Fligate Gypsy Woman of Persia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Louise Paullin as Fligate Gypsy Woman of Persia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924876/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Annie Pixley Dressed in Modern Swiss Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Annie Pixley Dressed in Modern Swiss Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924803/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mark Smith as Hindoo of Southern Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Mark Smith as Hindoo of Southern Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Grace Henderson Dressed as Persian Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Grace Henderson Dressed as Persian Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925037/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Helen Dauvray in Algerian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Helen Dauvray in Algerian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924827/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Marie Sutit as the Wife of a Nobleman of Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Marie Sutit as the Wife of a Nobleman of Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924979/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John Drew in Italian Costume of 1600, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
John Drew in Italian Costume of 1600, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924788/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Maud Branscombe Dressed as Dancing Girl of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Maud Branscombe Dressed as Dancing Girl of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924961/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Courtney Thorpe Dressed in English Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
Courtney Thorpe Dressed in English Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924929/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license