Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited statesIsabella Everson in Nuptial Costume of Sweden, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 639 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1515 x 2845 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseIsabella Irving Dressed in European Costume of the 16th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924816/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseLeslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924837/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJosie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924940/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAnnie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMiss Billy Barlow Dressed as Oriental Lady of the 18th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924928/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMay Bardell Dressed as Woman From the Island of Rotti, Oceanica, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924884/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKyrle Bellew as Japanese Prince in Court Dressof 200 Years Ago, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925019/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJane Hading in Costume of Ostiaks, Russia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924978/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924965/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924943/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEben Plympton Dressed as Turkish Footman, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924835/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKate Claxton as Scotch Lassie, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924975/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouise Paullin as Fligate Gypsy Woman of Persia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924876/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAnnie Pixley Dressed in Modern Swiss Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924803/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMark Smith as Hindoo of Southern Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseGrace Henderson Dressed as Persian Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925037/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseHelen Dauvray in Algerian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924827/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMarie Sutit as the Wife of a Nobleman of Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924979/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseJohn Drew in Italian Costume of 1600, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924788/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJennie McNulty Dressed as a Wife of Borneo, China, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924918/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license