rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Louise Dillon in Costume of the Middle Ages, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited states
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Louise Paullin as Fligate Gypsy Woman of Persia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Louise Paullin as Fligate Gypsy Woman of Persia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924876/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Kate Claxton as Scotch Lassie, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Kate Claxton as Scotch Lassie, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924975/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Jane Hading in Costume of Ostiaks, Russia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Jane Hading in Costume of Ostiaks, Russia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924978/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Eben Plympton Dressed as Turkish Footman, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Eben Plympton Dressed as Turkish Footman, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924835/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Mabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Mabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924965/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Laura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Laura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924943/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Leslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
Leslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924837/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
May Bardell Dressed as Woman From the Island of Rotti, Oceanica, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
May Bardell Dressed as Woman From the Island of Rotti, Oceanica, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924884/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miss Billy Barlow Dressed as Oriental Lady of the 18th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
Miss Billy Barlow Dressed as Oriental Lady of the 18th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924928/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kyrle Bellew as Japanese Prince in Court Dressof 200 Years Ago, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
Kyrle Bellew as Japanese Prince in Court Dressof 200 Years Ago, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925019/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Josie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Josie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924940/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Annie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Annie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Geraldine Ulmer as Turkish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Geraldine Ulmer as Turkish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924949/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Marie Prescott Dressed as Polish Queen of the 14th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
Marie Prescott Dressed as Polish Queen of the 14th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924830/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Estelle Clayton in Costume of European Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Estelle Clayton in Costume of European Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924890/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mollie Fuller as a Water Carrier of Tunis, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
Mollie Fuller as a Water Carrier of Tunis, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925061/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Louis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Louis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925044/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grace Barton as Hindoo of South Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Grace Barton as Hindoo of South Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
De Wolf Hopper Dressed as Chinese Mandarin, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
De Wolf Hopper Dressed as Chinese Mandarin, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924843/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Isabella Everson in Nuptial Costume of Sweden, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
Isabella Everson in Nuptial Costume of Sweden, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924942/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license