personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothinggirlnew yorkAnnie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainJPEGLow Resolution 641 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1513 x 2834 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 