Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited statesCora Tanner as a Lady of France, 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 652 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1508 x 2776 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMrs. James Brown Potter as a Fisherman's Wife Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Village of Volandam, North Holland, from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924867/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJosie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924940/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMme. Rhea Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Island of Walgheren, Zealand, Holland, from the set Actors and Actresses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924752/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAgnes Folsom as a Woman of Guimperle, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925062/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMark Smith as Hindoo of Southern Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseEffie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925009/image-person-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAgnes Miller Dressed as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925043/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseVirginia Dreher in Italian Costume of 1600, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924905/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDe Wolf Hopper Dressed as Chinese Mandarin, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924843/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouis James in Italian Costume of the 15th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925044/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDenman Thompson as Friesland Skipper in Sunday Clothes, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924916/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrace Barton as Hindoo of South Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaud Branscombe Dressed as Dancing Girl of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924961/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMiss Johnson Dressed as Jewish Lady of Constantinople, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924848/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnnie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHerbert Kelsey in the Costume of a Magyar, Hungary, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924894/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLouise Dillon in Costume of the Middle Ages, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924976/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEffie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924801/image-person-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlanche Rosevelt in Egyptian Costume, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924906/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924943/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license