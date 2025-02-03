Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited statesAgnes Miller Dressed as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 653 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1549 x 2848 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAgnes Folsom as a Woman of Guimperle, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925062/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseJosie Hall in Costume of Japanese Lady, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924940/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseHenry Miller as Spanish Peasant, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924887/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseVirginia Dreher in Italian Costume of 1600, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924905/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseCora Tanner as a Lady of France, 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925016/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMrs. James Brown Potter as a Fisherman's Wife Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Village of Volandam, North Holland, from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924867/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMark Smith as Hindoo of Southern Deccan, Asia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEffie Shannon Dressed as Fruit Gatherer of Africa, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925009/image-person-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMme. Rhea Dressed in Sunday Clothes from the Island of Walgheren, Zealand, Holland, from the set Actors and Actresses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924752/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeslie Chester Dressed as Musselman Lady of Smyrna, Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924837/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnnie Robe in Hungarian Costume of a Girl of Ruthere, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925002/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Billy Barlow Dressed as Oriental Lady of the 18th Century, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924928/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMay Bardell Dressed as Woman From the Island of Rotti, Oceanica, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924884/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseKyrle Bellew as Japanese Prince in Court Dressof 200 Years Ago, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925019/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJane Hading in Costume of Ostiaks, Russia, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924978/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMabel Jordan Dressed as a Lady of Havre, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924965/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLaura Burt as a Lady of France of 1794-1800, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924943/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseEben Plympton Dressed as Turkish Footman, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924835/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseKate Claxton as Scotch Lassie, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924975/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEstelle Clayton in Costume of European Turkey, from the set Actors and Actresses, Second Series (N71) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924890/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license