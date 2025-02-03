Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagemusicalpublic domainnew yorkunited statesTrombone, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 674 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1577 x 2809 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692888/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseAccordion, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924288/accordion-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692824/jazz-concert-poster-templateView licenseHarp, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183850/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseViolin, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925137/violin-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseLyre, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925030/lyre-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGuitar, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924228/guitar-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFife, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924332/fife-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseOboe, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925130/oboe-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licensePiano, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925038/piano-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseJews Harp, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925099/jews-harp-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKettle Drum, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925049/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAccordion, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924121/accordion-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLute, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925060/lute-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseBass Drum, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183846/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseBells, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924253/bells-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic everywhere poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11999789/music-everywhere-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClarinet, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924241/clarinet-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHeralds Trumpet, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924391/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRun faster poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717405/run-faster-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCello, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925100/cello-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBass Viol, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183849/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseOrgan, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085296/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBanjo, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7924240/banjo-from-the-musical-instruments-series-n82-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license