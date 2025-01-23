Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpostertennis racketvintage artSears, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 697 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1715 x 2953 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718850/png-art-blank-space-brownView licenseTaylor, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926119/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseYouth open poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428795/youth-open-poster-templateView licenseBeekman, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085903/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTable tennis poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428023/table-tennis-poster-templateView licenseDwight, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926089/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466812/tennis-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWood, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926102/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTable tennis poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574570/table-tennis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMitchell, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827470/tennis-club-poster-templateView licenseStevens, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTennis tryouts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575737/tennis-tryouts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaptain Bogardus, Marksman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926013/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576530/tennis-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMuldoon, Wrestler, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926184/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis classes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064919/tennis-classes-poster-templateView licensePrince, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926044/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTennis tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577380/tennis-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteinitz, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926000/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTennis club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577285/tennis-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTeemer, Oarsman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926156/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseApril Fool's Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064692/april-fools-day-poster-templateView licenseEdwin Beecher, Captain, Yale University Football Team, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926164/image-football-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGym ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574515/gym-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSexton, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926028/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370104/tennis-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDaly, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926163/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11614214/tennis-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBob Caruthers, Pitcher, Brooklyn, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926195/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTennis poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003441/tennis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMyers, Runner, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926106/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958823/tennis-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoe Acton, Wrestler, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926193/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports complex poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11614459/sports-complex-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaptain Mackenzie, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis classes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716842/tennis-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVignaux, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTennis club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711537/tennis-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDan Brouthers, 1st Base, Detroit, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926101/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license