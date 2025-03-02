Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage artPrince, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 687 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1706 x 2981 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseWood, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926102/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseStevens, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseW.A. Rowe, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182980/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitchell, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaptain Bogardus, Marksman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926013/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseMuldoon, Wrestler, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926184/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDwight, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926089/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSteinitz, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926000/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseTeemer, Oarsman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926156/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIsaac Murphy, Jockey, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926153/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJames Albert, Pedestrian, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926123/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseSullivan, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926071/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseDan Brouthers, 1st Base, Detroit, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926101/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseVignaux, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseFred Dunlap, Captain, Pittsburgh, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseSears, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926037/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMyers, Runner, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926106/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDaly, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926163/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseCaptain Mackenzie, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo smoking allowed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640043/smoking-allowed-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing Kelly, Catcher, Boston, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926036/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license