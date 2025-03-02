rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prince, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage art
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView license
Wood, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Wood, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926102/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills Facebook story template
Smoking kills Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView license
Stevens, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Stevens, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
W.A. Rowe, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
W.A. Rowe, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182980/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mitchell, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Mitchell, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926029/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Captain Bogardus, Marksman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Captain Bogardus, Marksman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926013/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking Facebook story template
Quit smoking Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView license
Muldoon, Wrestler, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Muldoon, Wrestler, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926184/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dwight, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Dwight, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926089/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Steinitz, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Steinitz, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926000/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Teemer, Oarsman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Teemer, Oarsman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926156/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Isaac Murphy, Jockey, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Isaac Murphy, Jockey, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926153/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
James Albert, Pedestrian, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
James Albert, Pedestrian, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926123/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
Sullivan, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Sullivan, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926071/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Dan Brouthers, 1st Base, Detroit, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Dan Brouthers, 1st Base, Detroit, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926101/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
Vignaux, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Vignaux, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
Fred Dunlap, Captain, Pittsburgh, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Fred Dunlap, Captain, Pittsburgh, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Sears, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Sears, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926037/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Myers, Runner, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Myers, Runner, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926106/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Daly, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Daly, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926163/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Captain Mackenzie, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Captain Mackenzie, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
No smoking allowed Instagram post template
No smoking allowed Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640043/smoking-allowed-instagram-post-templateView license
King Kelly, Catcher, Boston, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
King Kelly, Catcher, Boston, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926036/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license