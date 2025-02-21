rawpixel
Ed Andrews, Center Field, Philadelphia, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
James Albert, Pedestrian, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
World no tobacco day poster template
Dan Brouthers, 1st Base, Detroit, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Smoking kills poster template
Fred Dunlap, Captain, Pittsburgh, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Quit smoking poster template
King Kelly, Catcher, Boston, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
Cap Anson, 1st Base, Chicago, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Bob Caruthers, Pitcher, Brooklyn, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Cannabis store poster template, editable text and design
Tim Keefe, Pitcher, New York, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Jack Glasscock, Shortstop, Indianapolis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
Mitchell, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Captain Bogardus, Marksman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Muldoon, Wrestler, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Air pollution poster template, editable text and design
Dwight, Lawn Tennis, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Smoking kills poster template
Wood, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Steinitz, Chess, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Teemer, Oarsman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Prince, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Air pollution campaign poster template, editable text and design
Stevens, Bicyclist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
No tobacco day poster template
Isaac Murphy, Jockey, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Do not smoke poster template
Sullivan, Pugilist, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
Medical cannabis poster template, editable text and design
Vignaux, Billiards, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen Cigarettes
