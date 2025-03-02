Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainbullpaintingBull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 666 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 796 x 1435 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919154/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseMan and Chief, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919360/image-art-cigarettes-manFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRushing Bear, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919253/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557545/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMan and Chief, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927886/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBear & bull market, finance stock, investment trend design element editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790053/png-anger-animal-artView licenseRushing Bear, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927802/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIron Bull, Crow, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919156/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSitting Bull, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927805/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIron Bull, Crow, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918740/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseSitting Bull, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919343/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed Bird, Chippeway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918691/image-face-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWar Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918663/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePower of teamwork Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrey Eagle, Apache, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557544/testimonial-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927890/image-grass-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557546/testimonial-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBig Snake, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927907/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNow hiring! Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926677/now-hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWar Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919215/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBear & bull market, financial investment, money editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542493/bear-bull-market-financial-investment-money-editable-designView licenseBig Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919298/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseJohn Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919316/image-grass-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMad Bear, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927932/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhite Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918601/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBig Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927758/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license