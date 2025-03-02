rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Black Hawk, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartcigarettesblackvintagepublic domainpainting
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView license
Black Hawk, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Black Hawk, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919250/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sitting Bull, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sitting Bull, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919343/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Red Shirt, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Red Shirt, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919283/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sitting Bull, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Sitting Bull, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927805/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Red Shirt, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Red Shirt, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927906/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Red Cloud, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Red Cloud, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918640/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Red Cloud, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
Red Cloud, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611051/image-ephemera-american-indians-north-america-siouxFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Big Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Big Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Many Horns, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Many Horns, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927801/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Mad Bear, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Mad Bear, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927932/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
White Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
White Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918650/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
Red Thunder, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Red Thunder, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927856/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
White Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
White Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918601/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView license
Black Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Black Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919115/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Many Horns, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Many Horns, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919296/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
No smoking allowed Instagram post template
No smoking allowed Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640043/smoking-allowed-instagram-post-templateView license
White Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
White Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919188/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774592/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Spotted Tail, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Spotted Tail, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919166/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills Facebook story template
Smoking kills Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView license
Black Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Black Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927846/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
No tobacco day Instagram post template
No tobacco day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640035/tobacco-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Big Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Big Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919298/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking Facebook story template
Quit smoking Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView license
John Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
John Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927890/image-grass-face-personFree Image from public domain license