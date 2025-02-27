rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man and Chief, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesmanvintagepublic domaindrawingunited states
American healthcare medical line art collage, editable design
American healthcare medical line art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903446/american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView license
Man and Chief, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Man and Chief, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919360/image-art-cigarettes-manFree Image from public domain license
American healthcare medical line art collage, editable design
American healthcare medical line art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911818/american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView license
Rushing Bear, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Rushing Bear, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919253/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Bull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Bull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919154/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Bull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Bull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927816/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Rushing Bear, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Rushing Bear, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927802/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913003/american-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Man of War, Germany, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Man of War, Germany, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940621/image-art-cigarettes-manFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American healthcare, medical line art collage, editable design
PNG element American healthcare, medical line art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903450/png-element-american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView license
Young Whirlwind, Southern Cheyenne, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Young Whirlwind, Southern Cheyenne, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919251/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913286/american-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
True Eagle, Missouria, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
True Eagle, Missouria, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919270/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903255/american-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
King of the Crows, Crow, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
King of the Crows, Crow, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook post template
Travel journal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license
Big Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Big Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919221/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Arkikita, Otoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Arkikita, Otoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919232/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American business goals, economic growth collage, editable design
American business goals, economic growth collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918664/american-business-goals-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView license
Noon Day, Chippeway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Noon Day, Chippeway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918648/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
War Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
War Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919215/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Black Hawk, Sac & Fox, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Black Hawk, Sac & Fox, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919128/image-fox-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education line art collage, editable design
Study in USA, education line art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11885900/study-usa-education-line-art-collage-editable-designView license
Chief Gall, Hunkpapa Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Chief Gall, Hunkpapa Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918723/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal blog banner template
Travel journal blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView license
Chief Joseph, Nez Perces, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Chief Joseph, Nez Perces, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931602/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hairy Bear, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Hairy Bear, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919236/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
PNG element American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868216/png-element-american-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
British, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
British, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919169/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook story template
Travel journal Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView license
Red Cloud, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Red Cloud, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918640/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
PNG element American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903204/png-element-american-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Big Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Big Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927758/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license