Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General, Bavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930611/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930644/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
General of Infantry, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928742/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Officer of Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928881/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General, Infantry of the Guard, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930568/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Officer of Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930699/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Bavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930711/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking lounge Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView license
Grenadier of the Guard, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930623/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Cavalry, Dragoons, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930747/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Second Lieutenant Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929188/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Do not smoke Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView license
Major Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929198/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Gothic vintage elements with roses, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView license
Fatigue Dress, Captain, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930128/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView license
Quartermaster-Sargeant, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929238/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Wedding celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Private, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929305/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Major, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930129/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
No tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Infantry Soldier, Japan, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Full Dress, Infantry, Italy, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930727/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Captain, Infantry, Kingston, V.M., Jamaica, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930864/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Officer, Balitmore, Maryland, Light Infantry, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929389/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain license