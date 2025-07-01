Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedragonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainarmsvintage artcardsCoat of Arms, China, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 474 x 884 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrivate, Boston L. Dragons, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929677/image-dragons-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723323/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmerican Dragoon, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928516/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseRajah, India, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931287/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12922446/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-templateView licenseFrench Infantry, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930419/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseZouave, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930575/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12922463/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView licenseArms of the State of Ohio, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930103/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723864/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseHorseman, Greece, B.C., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930862/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922233/chinese-new-year-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSapper, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930750/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseJapanese Warrior, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930986/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724721/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseCuirassier, Austria, 1850, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930123/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12922459/chinese-new-year-wish-blog-banner-templateView licenseKabyle, Algeria, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930048/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseAmerican General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929200/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704529/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseFifer, France, 17th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930414/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseInfantry Soldier, Japan, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year 2024 Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788168/chinese-new-year-2024-instagram-story-templateView licenseAbyssinian Soldier, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931192/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDragon on the roof poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611717/dragon-the-roof-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCarbineer, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930545/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829204/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseCuirassier, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930526/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816833/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView licenseOfficer of Hussars, Spain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931277/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese restaurant dragon logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576064/chinese-restaurant-dragon-logo-template-editable-designView licenseKnight, France, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930527/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817354/chinese-new-year-wish-blog-banner-templateView licenseHussar, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931103/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license