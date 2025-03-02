Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainvintage artarmycardsLieutenant General, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 478 x 888 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseLieutenant, Artillery, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929157/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSecond Lieutenant Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929188/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseBrigadier General, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseGeneral of Infantry, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseFull Dress, Captain General, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930993/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCaptain of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929996/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMajor-General, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929273/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseGeneral, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929224/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral, Bavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930611/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop war, protest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14615949/stop-war-protest-poster-templateView licenseCaptain of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929242/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral Officer in Great Coat, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929266/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseFatigue Dress, General Officer, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930135/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639707/army-reserve-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Officer in Great Coat, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930100/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseFatigue Dress, General Officer, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929204/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640709/military-service-poster-templateView licenseLieutenant General, Fatigue Dress, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931258/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414804/imageView licenseFatigue Dress, Lieutenant General, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929031/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring funeral Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769462/honoring-funeral-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral, Infantry of the Guard, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930568/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseCorporal of Heavy Artillery, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929272/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseAid de Camp, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930127/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseGrenadier of the Guard, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930623/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license