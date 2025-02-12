Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainvintage artcardsmilitaryAmerican General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 440 x 869 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHonoring funeral Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769462/honoring-funeral-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFull Dress, Captain General, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928937/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFull Dress, Captain General, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930993/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseGeneral, Infantry of the Guard, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930568/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseGeneral, Bavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930611/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral of Cavalry, Holland, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930865/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639707/army-reserve-poster-templateView licenseGeneral of Infantry, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640709/military-service-poster-templateView licenseLine Officer, American Infantry, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928517/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseGeneral, Denmark, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930253/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929224/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBrigadier General, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLieutenant General, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929193/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Officer, United States Army, 1813, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929119/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640655/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseFatigue Dress, General Officer, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929204/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseFatigue Dress, General Officer, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930135/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseGeneral Officer in Great Coat, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930100/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Officer in Great Coat, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929266/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseAmerican Dragoon, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928516/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseOfficer, Montenegro, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930903/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseCaptain Army Service Corps, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930177/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license2nd Belooch Regiment, Ind. Conting't, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930208/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license