Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingpaintingvintage artMajor General, United States Army, 1835, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 446 x 867 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMajor Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929198/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseMajor, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930129/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseGeneral, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929224/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrigadier General, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929185/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLieutenant General, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929193/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseSergeant, Artillery, United States Army, 1835, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928474/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Officer, United States Army, 1813, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929119/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFatigue Dress, General Officer, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929204/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Officer in Great Coat, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930100/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Officer in Great Coat, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929266/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseFatigue Dress, General Officer, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930135/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929200/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStaff Major, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930799/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMajor of Engineers, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930861/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMajor, Ancient and Honorable Artillery, Waltham, Massachusetts, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929681/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseDrum Major, France, 1793, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930396/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLieutenant General, Fatigue Dress, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931258/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeneral, Bavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930611/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral, Denmark, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930253/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeneral, Pomeranian Cuirassiers, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930752/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license