Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingInfantry, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 446 x 874 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfantry, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931298/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseGeneral, Bavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930611/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecond Lieutenant Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929188/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMajor Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929198/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFatigue Dress, Captain, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930128/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuartermaster-Sargeant, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929238/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrivate, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929305/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBavarian Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928742/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseInfantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930644/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMajor, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930129/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOfficer of Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928881/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928740/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseFull Dress, Infantry, Italy, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930727/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral, Infantry of the Guard, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930568/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseGeneral of Infantry, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseOfficer of Infantry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930699/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBugler of Infantry, French Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930381/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseOfficer of Infantry, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931034/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseCaptain, Infantry, Fatigue Dress, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929313/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseInfantry Officer, Italy, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928780/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license