Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingvintage artcardsMontgomery Greys, Alabama Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 466 x 880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMontgomery True Blues, Alabama Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929462/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseLomax Rifles, 1st Regiment, Mobile, Alabama Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929464/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseAlabama State Artillery Company, Mobile Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929384/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJackson Rifles, Michigan Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929711/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrivate, 1st Battery, New York State Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929796/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMuscatine Guards, Iowa, Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929315/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseOfficer, Custer Guards, Grand Rapids, Michigan Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929663/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseBranch Guards, St. Louis, Missouri Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929661/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licenseEscambra Rifles, Pensacola, Florida Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929412/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseAdjutant, 4th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929721/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license1st Regiment, National Guards, St. Paul, Minnesota Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929593/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseOfficer, Vicksburg, Southrons, Mississippi Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929585/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseOfficer, Gatling Battery, New York State Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929856/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseOfficer, Busch Zouaves, St. Louis, Missouri Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929726/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrivate, Custer Guards, Grand Rapids, Michigan Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929498/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Guard, New York City Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929927/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseOfficer, 69th Regiment, New York State Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929889/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseOfficer, 1st Regiment, Rhode Island Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929966/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSergeant-Major, 4th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929719/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePrivate, 69th Regiment, New York State Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929881/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license