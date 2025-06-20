rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Arms of the State of New York, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpainting
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infantry Soldier, Japan, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Infantry Soldier, Japan, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Cantiniere, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Cantiniere, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930374/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
American Dragoon, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
American Dragoon, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928516/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Sapper, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Sapper, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930750/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685425/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
French Infantry, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
French Infantry, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930419/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Abyssinian Soldier, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Abyssinian Soldier, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931192/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Hussar, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Hussar, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931097/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
American General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
American General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929200/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Officer of Hussars, Spain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Officer of Hussars, Spain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931277/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Carbineer, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Carbineer, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930545/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563282/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Knight, France, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Knight, France, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930527/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Huzzar, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Huzzar, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930451/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Order of the Black Eagle, Prussia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Order of the Black Eagle, Prussia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928756/image-art-cigarettes-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Bowman, Poland, 14th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Bowman, Poland, 14th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930949/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Officer, Montenegro, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Officer, Montenegro, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930903/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cuirassier, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Cuirassier, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930526/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511355/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Kabyle, Algeria, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Kabyle, Algeria, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930048/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Girl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542124/png-adult-animal-artView license
Rajah, India, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Rajah, India, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931287/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding butterfly , editable oil painting
Hand holding butterfly , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786326/hand-holding-butterfly-editable-oil-paintingView license
Zouave, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Zouave, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930575/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Order of the Lion of the Zaehringer, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
Order of the Lion of the Zaehringer, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928890/image-lion-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license