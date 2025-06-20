Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingArms of the State of New York, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 460 x 881 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfantry Soldier, Japan, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseCantiniere, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930374/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseAmerican Dragoon, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928516/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseSapper, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930750/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685425/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench Infantry, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930419/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbyssinian Soldier, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931192/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseHussar, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931097/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAmerican General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929200/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseOfficer of Hussars, Spain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931277/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarbineer, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930545/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563282/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseKnight, France, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930527/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHuzzar, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930451/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseOrder of the Black Eagle, Prussia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928756/image-art-cigarettes-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseBowman, Poland, 14th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930949/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseOfficer, Montenegro, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930903/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCuirassier, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930526/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511355/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseKabyle, Algeria, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930048/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGirl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542124/png-adult-animal-artView licenseRajah, India, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931287/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding butterfly , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786326/hand-holding-butterfly-editable-oil-paintingView licenseZouave, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930575/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrder of the Lion of the Zaehringer, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928890/image-lion-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license