Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainriflevintage artcardsCaptain, Rifle Brigade, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 447 x 880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 2nd Life Guard, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930337/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseCaptain Grenadier Guards, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930345/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, Royal Horse Guards, Blue, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930312/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723352/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseCaptain, 2nd Life Guards (Red), England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930341/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640866/memorial-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseCaptain, Royal Artillery, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930290/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 6th Inniskilling Dragoons, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930175/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCaptain, 5th Northumberland, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930213/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640628/army-reserve-poster-templateView licenseCaptain Army Service Corps, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930177/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseCaptain, 19th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930313/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 7th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 37th North Hampshire, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930340/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640835/d-day-normandy-battle-facebook-story-templateView licenseCaptain, 9th Queen's Royal Lancers, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930296/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905217/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseCaptain, 11th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930248/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, Coldstream Guards, Great Britain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930818/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseEscambra Rifles, Pensacola, Florida Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929412/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414804/imageView licenseJackson Rifles, Michigan Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929711/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723332/let-snow-instagram-post-templateView licenseCaptain, 42nd Highlanders, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930383/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy memorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640647/happy-memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, 91st Highlanders, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930183/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, 13th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930297/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517045/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCaptain, 10th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930272/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license