rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Marine, Austria, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingvintage artcards
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marine, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Marine, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931206/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Queen's Guard, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Queen's Guard, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931216/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gendarme, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Gendarme, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930520/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Infantry, Hungarian, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Infantry, Hungarian, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930801/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
Standard Bearer, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Standard Bearer, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931213/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Colonel of Infantry, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Colonel of Infantry, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930565/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Chasseur, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Chasseur, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931027/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking lounge Instagram post template
Smoking lounge Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView license
Chasseur, Algeria, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Chasseur, Algeria, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930173/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Do not smoke Instagram post template
Do not smoke Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView license
Infantry, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Infantry, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930420/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Infantry, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Infantry, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931286/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Marine, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
Marine, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931134/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
Stop smoking program Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView license
Engineer Corps, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Engineer Corps, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931051/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Wedding celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Private, 7th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
Private, 7th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929621/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
No tobacco day poster template
No tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Hospital Steward, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…
Hospital Steward, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929154/image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gothic vintage elements with roses, editable element set
Gothic vintage elements with roses, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView license
Fatigue Dress, Captain, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…
Fatigue Dress, Captain, Infantry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930128/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Colonel, 10th Regiment, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…
Colonel, 10th Regiment, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929651/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
1st Regiment, Volunteer Southrons, Mississippi Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…
1st Regiment, Volunteer Southrons, Mississippi Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929727/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Major of Engineers, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
Major of Engineers, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930861/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking Instagram post template
Quit smoking Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView license
Captain, Albany, Academy Cadets, New York, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
Captain, Albany, Academy Cadets, New York, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929858/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Co. F. (unattached), Cavalry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…
Co. F. (unattached), Cavalry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929550/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license