Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingvintage artcards13th Bengal Lancers, Ind. Cont., Engalnd, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 442 x 872 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license6th Bengal Cavalry, Ind. Cont., England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930252/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license20th Punjab Infantry, Ind. Cont., England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930224/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license2nd Bengal Cavalry, Ind. Conting't, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930174/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 9th Queen's Royal Lancers, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930296/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license2nd Belooch Regiment, Ind. Conting't, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930208/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 13th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930297/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePrivate, 17th Royal Lancers, Great Britain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930859/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseFoot Lancer, France, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930356/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseLancer, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930428/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licensePrivate, National Lancers, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929587/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseLancer, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseCaptain, Royal Artillery, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930290/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCaptain, 6th Inniskilling Dragoons, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930175/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 5th Northumberland, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930213/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, 2nd Life Guard, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930337/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseCaptain Grenadier Guards, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930345/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseCaptain Army Service Corps, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930177/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 19th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930313/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaptain, 7th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseCaptain, Rifle Brigade, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930254/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license