Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartcigarettesvintagepublic domainvintage artarmycardsCaptain, 2nd Life Guard, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 449 x 869 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseCaptain Grenadier Guards, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930345/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 37th North Hampshire, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930340/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseCaptain, Coldstream Guards, Great Britain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930818/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCaptain Army Service Corps, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930177/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, Royal Horse Guards, Blue, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930312/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929242/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCaptain of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929996/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseMajor-General, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929273/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop war, protest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14615949/stop-war-protest-poster-templateView license2nd Belooch Regiment, Ind. Conting't, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930208/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license4th Battalion, Imperial Chasseurs, Russia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931111/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, 2nd Life Guards (Red), England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930341/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, Royal Artillery, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930290/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639707/army-reserve-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, 7th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseCaptain, Rifle Brigade, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930254/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414804/imageView licenseCaptain, Light Artillery, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929241/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640709/military-service-poster-templateView licenseCaptain, Infantry, Kingston, V.M., Jamaica, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930864/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring funeral Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769462/honoring-funeral-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain, Signal Corps, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930033/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788896/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaptain, Infantry, Old Harbour, V.M., Jamaica, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930812/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseOfficer, Pawtucket Light Guard, Rhode Island, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930003/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649367/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licensePrivate, Fenton Guard, Jamestown, New York, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929867/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license