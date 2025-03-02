Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersoncrossartcigarettesvintagepublic domainvintage artcardsCross Bowman, France, 15th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 448 x 874 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable cigarette and smoke design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502653/editable-cigarette-and-smoke-design-element-setView licenseBowman, Poland, 14th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930949/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseBowman, France, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930495/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSwiss Mercenary, France, 15th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930639/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDigital business card post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614253/digital-business-card-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseInfantry Soldier, Japan, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCantiniere, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930374/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAmerican Dragoon, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928516/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseSapper, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930750/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness profile poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711054/business-profile-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrench Infantry, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930419/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth fortune design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15214415/editable-whimsigoth-fortune-design-element-setView licenseAbyssinian Soldier, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931192/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChief librarian poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHussar, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931097/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licenseAmerican General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929200/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBible book editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11165986/bible-book-editable-mockupView licenseOfficer of Hussars, Spain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931277/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional businessman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15334197/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView licenseCarbineer, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930545/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFree tarot reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462672/free-tarot-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseKnight, France, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930527/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseHuzzar, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930451/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseOrder of the Black Eagle, Prussia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928756/image-art-cigarettes-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy & finance instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432241/economy-finance-instagram-post-templateView licenseOfficer, Montenegro, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930903/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865569/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCuirassier, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930526/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKabyle, Algeria, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930048/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseRajah, India, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931287/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license