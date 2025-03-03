Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingvintage arthatGeneral, Cavalry, France, 17th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 444 x 870 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral of Cavalry, Holland, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930865/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseCaptain of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929242/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseOfficer of Cavalry, Sweden, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931284/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseOne of a kind Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCo. F. (unattached), Cavalry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929550/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license6th Bengal Cavalry, Ind. Cont., England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930252/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824058/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseOfficer, 1st Cavalry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929674/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseCaptain of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929996/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking not allowed Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687339/smoking-not-allowed-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCaptain, Cavalry, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929062/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with Parasol background, Claude Monet's vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703074/png-acrylic-paint-adult-apparelView licenseOfficer, Cavalry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929712/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseCavalry, Dragoons, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930747/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571701/summer-playlist-poster-templateView licenseSergeant-Major of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929184/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking not permitted Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687383/smoking-not-permitted-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAmerican General Officer, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929200/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Texture Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695553/vintage-texture-effectView license2nd Bengal Cavalry, Ind. Conting't, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930174/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrivate, Cavalry, United States Army, 1847, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928515/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoxburgh Volunteer Cavalry, Great Britain, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930899/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licenseCaptain, Cavalry, Geneve Regiment, Italy, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928882/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseOfficer of Cavalry, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930933/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePrivate, Cavalry, United States Army, 1799, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929282/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBavarian Light Cavalry, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930606/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780307/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaptain, Cavalry, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931023/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license