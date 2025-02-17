Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingfashionvintage artOfficer, 7th Reg. Cavalry, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 449 x 880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseOfficer of Cavalry, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930933/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licenseCaptain of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929996/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseOfficer, 1st Cavalry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929674/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOfficer, Cavalry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929712/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseSergeant-Major of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929184/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral of Cavalry, Holland, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930865/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCo. F. (unattached), Cavalry, Massachusetts, V.M., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929550/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaptain of Cavalry, United States Army, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929242/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOfficer of Cavalry, Sweden, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931284/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSergeant Piemonte Cavalry, Italy, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930909/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaptain, Cavalry, Geneve Regiment, Italy 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930870/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaptain, Cavalry, Geneve Regiment, Italy, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928882/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseSergeant Piemonte Cavalry, Italy, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928896/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseOfficer, 7th Regiment, New York State Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929838/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCaptain, 7th Hussars, England, 1879, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930262/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVeteran, 7th Regiment, New York State Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929994/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569883/tobacco-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseOfficer, 7th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929612/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrivate, 7th Infantry, New Jersey Militia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7929621/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseOfficer, Sharp Shooters, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930868/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570065/smoking-kills-blog-banner-templateView licenseOfficer, Militia, Italy, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930830/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license