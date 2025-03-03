Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingvintage artcardsCount Dress, Scotland, 1740, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 456 x 881 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarl of Sutherland, Scotland, 1759, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931100/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighland Warrior, Scotland, 17th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930985/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrder of the Lion of the Zaehringer, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928890/image-lion-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFifer, France, 17th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930414/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseHussar, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931103/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseSergeant of Zeibecks, Turkey, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931323/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseZouave, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930575/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licenseRajah, India, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931287/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseArms of the State of Ohio, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930103/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCuirassier, Austria, 1850, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930123/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseJapanese Warrior, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930986/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseHorseman, Greece, B.C., from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930862/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWarrior, Europe, 4th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930461/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseGendarme, Spain, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928887/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseChief, Island of Borneo, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931161/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseArms of the State of Massachusetts, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930051/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseAmerican Dragoon, 1779, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928516/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCantiniere, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930374/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrench Infantry, 16th Century, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930419/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseHussar, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931097/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license