Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingvintage artcardsCuirassier, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 467 x 881 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCuirassier, France, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930526/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseHussar, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931103/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseChasseur, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931027/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQueen's Guard, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931216/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCuirassier, Austria, 1850, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930123/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarine, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931206/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseInfantry, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931286/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMarine, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931134/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseStandard Bearer, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931213/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking lounge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779278/smoking-lounge-instagram-post-templateView licenseEngineer Corps, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931051/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeneral, Pomeranian Cuirassiers, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930752/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseCuirassier Household Guard, Russia, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931182/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseStaff Officer, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931148/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMountain Artillery, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931208/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseGendarme, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931259/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseWhite Cuirassier, Germany, 1886, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7930765/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseFoot Artillery, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931223/image-people-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLancer, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCustom Officer, Spain, 1853, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931102/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license4th Regiment, Cuirassiers, Russia, from the Military Series (N224) issued by Kinney Tobacco Company to promote Sweet Caporal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license